The Babysitter: hilarious parody of The Bachelor

Parents know how stressful it can be to find the perfect babysitter. One pretty funny and clever mom compared the search to ABC's hit dating show, The Bachelor. (WPVI)

Parents know how stressful it can be to find the perfect babysitter.

It's so intense, that one funny, clever group of moms compared it to a dramatic dating show... kind of like, The Bachelor.

The viral video spoof is aptly called, The Babysitter.

It follows a mom, Brooke, as she searches for her perfect sitter match.

Just like on the hit ABC show, the girls go on trips... to the park.

They get one-on-one dates... with the minivan.

And earn a coveted sippy cup, in place of a rose, when they make the cut.

There's even a super-dramatic moment when Brooke finds out that her leading contender won't work weekends!

At the end, instead of a proposal, the babysitters are offered the keys to the minivan, of course.

The parody is the hilarious work of What's Up Moms?, a parenting network on YouTube and Facebook.

You can find more of their funny, parenting videos by clicking here.
