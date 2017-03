The Babysitter: hilarious parody of The Bachelor

Parents know how stressful it can be to find the perfect babysitter.It's so intense, that one funny, clever group of moms compared it to a dramatic dating show... kind of like, The Bachelor. The viral video spoof is aptly called, The Babysitter.It follows a mom, Brooke, as she searches for her perfect sitter match.Just like on the hit ABC show, the girls go on trips... to the park.They get one-on-one dates... with the minivan.And earn a coveted sippy cup, in place of a rose, when they make the cut.There's even a super-dramatic moment when Brooke finds out that her leading contender won't work weekends!At the end, instead of a proposal, the babysitters are offered the keys to the minivan, of course.The parody is the hilarious work of What's Up Moms? , a parenting network on YouTube and Facebook.You can find more of their funny, parenting videos by clicking here.