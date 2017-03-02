The Babysitter: hilarious parody of The Bachelor

It's so intense, that one funny, clever group of moms compared it to a dramatic dating show... kind of like, The Bachelor.
The viral video spoof is aptly called, The Babysitter.
It follows a mom, Brooke, as she searches for her perfect sitter match.
Just like on the hit ABC show, the girls go on trips... to the park.
They get one-on-one dates... with the minivan.
And earn a coveted sippy cup, in place of a rose, when they make the cut.
There's even a super-dramatic moment when Brooke finds out that her leading contender won't work weekends!
At the end, instead of a proposal, the babysitters are offered the keys to the minivan, of course.
The parody is the hilarious work of What's Up Moms?, a parenting network on YouTube and Facebook.
