U.S. & WORLD

The body of Rev. Billy Graham arrives to hometown

EMBED </>More Videos

The body of Rev. Billy Graham arrives to hometown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

A hearse carrying the body of the Reverend Billy Graham made its journey from the North Carolina Mountains to his hometown Saturday.

Reverand Graham's body was driven out of his Christian Training Center in Ashville and arrived this afternoon at his library in Charlotte.

He'll lie in repose on Monday and Tuesday before being moved to the U.S. Capitol.

Billy Graham who was often referred to as "America's Pastor" passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldbilly grahamobituaryNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Mother and daughter fight against violent robber in Oklahoma
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Fla. officer breaks down discussing school shooting response
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
Mural to honor Octavious V. Catto
There she is - Miss Philadelphia 2018 Aimee Turner
Police officer stands knee-deep in Michigan pothole
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
More Society
Top Stories
Pedestrian struck and killed by SEPTA train in Olney
Out of control driver damages 16 vehicles in South Philadelphia
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Del.
Police: Woman arrested after stolen car hits officer
Young man shot in the head in Frankford
Mother and daughter fight against violent robber in Oklahoma
Why one major bank is refunding more than $330 million
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
Show More
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
New details released about warning signs regarding Florida school shooter
20-year-old arrested after making threat to shoot people in Northern Pennsylvania school
Head-on crash in Overbrook sends at least one person to the hospital
Local police chiefs discuss inaction of Fla. deputy
More News
Top Video
Mother and daughter fight against violent robber in Oklahoma
Young man shot in the head in Frankford
Action News Update
Grandmother says grandson killed after answering a text
More Video