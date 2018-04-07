The search for spring in the Delaware Valley

It was chilly and cloudy on the banks of the Schuylkill Saturday.Kids fishing wore sweatshirts and jackets. Rowers briskly glided across the river and there were plenty of people jogging and biking on Kelly Drive.It doesn't feel like spring but it's a welcome break from the snow.Everyone is desperately searching for glimpses of a switch of seasons.Suzanne Monahan of Havertown said, "So ready, we're dying. It's so cold they don't even have the beer garden open it's disappointing.Christopher Norton of Newark, Delaware said, "Its craziness, it's April, you think it would be sunny and nice out."People Saturday were looking for any type of garden or something to bloom over at the Japanese House in Fairmount Park.There's nothing blooming!Finnian Saylor of North Philadelphia said, "I've seen online that these trees seem to be really blooming and busting but they seem to be a little behind schedule but everyone just wants them to be a little ahead, ya know."The Cherry blossoms that did bloom brought a spring-like vibe.Here's hoping warmer temperatures ahead help them along.Kelly Ongsueng of Springfield said, "It's springtime you would hope to see more cherry blossoms, but yeah the whole reason we came out today was to see more cherry blossoms.Jevan Fragoso of Center City said, "Unfortunately this is what we have to deal with so far and hopefully in a week or two they will come out."Subarus Cherry Blossom festival, which is a weeklong event still has events going on this week according to their website. There are still trees blooming across the city.------