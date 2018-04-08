SOCIETY

This baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

The baby's Selena-themed photo shoot will melt your heart (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
This sweet baby is stealing the hearts of so many people after photos of her dressed as the Queen of Tejano was posted on Facebook.


Liliana Serna, a Houston-based photographer, honored Selena's 23-year-death anniversary, with an Queen of Tejano music photo shoot.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music


"Sometimes I wonder how her life would have been. I remember hearing the news when I got back from school. I was in 4th grade and all I could do was cry, even now, there are certain songs I get teary when I hear them. She just had that spark that you would fall in love with her music immediately," Serna said.
RELATED: Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful
EMBED More News Videos

Selena-themed photo shoot is bidi-bidi-beautiful



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphotosselenaphotographyviralfamily
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Trails open for season in Manayunk
Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy on 'Saturday Night Live'
6abc Loves the Arts - American Swedish Historical Museum and The Athenaeum of Philadelphia
The search for spring in the Delaware Valley
More Society
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Burlington Co. man charged in wife's stabbing death
15 die when truck, hockey team bus collide
Police: Man kills wife, himself in West Phila. home
West Philly fire under control, woman jumps from building
Trails open for season in Manayunk
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
Fans celebrate Philly sports teams on hot streak
Show More
4 injured in Bucks County crash
1 injured in Center City crash
1 critical in Wilmington double shooting
Man, 67, killed in raging fire at Trump Tower
1 injured in Pemberton Twp. collision
More News