Remember that Facebook video of mine that went viral in September?

It was my reply to a woman who yelled at me, "This is America!"

The video was viewed 2.3 million times. 64,000 people reacted. 15,000 people commented.

Since then, I've been on a journey to better understand the incredible response to that video and that seemingly minor incident.

The result is this 3-episode documentary called #ThisIsAmerica.

It's an effort to engage all of us in a truly constructive conversation about race and who we are as Americans.

Our #ThisIsAmerica journey did take some unexpected turns. And made me think more deeply about myself and how I see others.

I hope it will resonate with you as well.

I'd be honored if you would watch our #ThisIsAmerica series and share it with the people you know, your family, your friends, your social networks.
