SOCIETY

Throngs to pack Times Square for New Year's Eve bash

Police officers walk through the gathering crowds at Times Square in New York, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MANHATTAN, N.Y. --
Maybe a million revelers are expected to navigate through high security in the blocks around Times Square to cheer on the new year with entertainers including Mariah Carey and watch the descent of the glittering crystal ball.

People from around the world, and at least some New Yorkers, will start gathering in tightly policed viewing pens in mid-afternoon.

It's a choreographed, made-for-TV affair featuring pop stars on multiple stages, fireworks at midnight and lots of standing around in the cold for people who brave the event in person.

PHOTOS: New Year's Eve celebrations around the world as revelers ring in 2016

Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
See photos from around the world as countries ring in 2017 throughout the day.


For more than two decades, security has gradually been tightened for the event.

Recent deadly truck attacks in Germany and France brought about another security upgrade this year. Dozens of 20-ton sanitation trucks weighted with an extra 15 tons of sand will block off streets leading to the celebration zone.

About 7,000 police officers, along with specially armed counterterrorism units and bomb-sniffing dogs, will be on guard.

This year, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon has the honor of pushing the Waterford crystal button that begins a 60-second countdown to 2017.

Carey is the headline performer in Times Square for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on ABC. Other featured acts include pop-rock band DNCE, country star Thomas Rhett, Gloria Estefan and the cast of her Broadway musical, "On Your Feet!"

After the crowd leaves, cleanup will be left to a small army of city employees including 235 sanitation workers, 45 police officers and two deputy police chiefs.

Last year, the crews removed more than 44 tons of debris.
Related Topics:
societynew year's evenew year's eve eventtimes squareTimes SquareNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
New Year's Eve ball drop fun facts
How to say Happy New Year in 9 different languages
Teen surprised with letter confirming U.S. citizenship
Garbage men form special bond with girl battling cancer
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Suspect in trooper's death shot, killed during encounter
Amber Alert canceled for baby in Mercer Co., Pa.
Body found along creek in Haddon Twp., N.J.
Police: Whale spotted swimming in New York City's East River
SEPTA expands Regional Rail service for New Year's Eve
PATCO offering free rides for first time on New Year's Eve
2 dead, 2 injured in shooting after Meek Mill concert
Show More
1 dead after Route 70 crash in Medford, NJ
Police: Teen boy driving stolen vehicle leads cops on chase
2 women injured in crash on Lincoln Drive
Woman struck by vehicle in NE Philadelphia
New Year's Eve preps underway in Philadelphia
More News
Photos
Self-driving Uber cars hit the streets of SF
South Jersey community's history, heritage carved into Oak tree
Hundreds gather for vigil in honor of NJ State trooper
Foam fills Center City street after PECO substation explosion
More Photos