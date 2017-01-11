FEEL GOOD

Toddler takes inspiring steps after open-heart surgeries
EMBED </>More News Videos

2-year-old boy takes inspiring steps after open heart surgeries.

Xander, a two-year-old boy from Iowa, has been battling multiple heart defects since he was born.

His mother says he has had four open-heart surgeries, and still has to undergo more.

In spite of all of this, he loves life and is an inspiration to all.

In a new video making the rounds on social media, Xander takes his first unassisted motivational steps after his surgeries.

(Grab the tissues.)
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodbe inspiredheart defectsviral videocool kidstoddlerIowa
Load Comments
FEEL GOOD
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
VIDEO: Baby gray whale and mom glide under boat off Laguna Beach
Rescue dogs swim in pool of tennis balls in honor of dog who died
Boy gets surprise photo with member of Britain's Coldstream guards on birthday
More feel good
SOCIETY
Police vest upgrade
Mayor visits Children's Playhouse
Incredible triple rainbow appears during mom's photo shoot for second rainbow baby
Air Force grants honorable discharge to 91-year-old gay veteran
More Society
Top Stories
Officials: Passerby shoots man trying to carjack SEPTA vehicle
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Covered bridge damaged by snow plow in Hockessin
Cop gets surgeon, liver to emergency transplant after crash
Autopsy: New Mexico girl was strangled, raped on 10th birthday
VW admits emissions cheating and cover-up, will pay US $4.3B
Obama says goodbye in emotional speech
Show More
PHOTOS: Dozens of drug-related arrests in Philadelphia
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Icy roads cause 4 crashes in Chester Co.
Police: Suspect 'couldn't believe' child was inside stolen SUV
Armed man shoots alleged attacker in Olney
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Trump denies, denounces reports on Russia ties: 'a disgrace'
Crash involving school bus in Wilmington, Del.
Officials: Passerby shoots man trying to carjack SEPTA vehicle
More Video