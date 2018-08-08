SOCIETY

'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete

'Tower of Voices' flight 93 memorial nearly complete. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on August 8, 2018.

The last phase of the Flight 93 memorial in western Pennsylvania is nearly complete.

The Tower of Voices features 40 chimes with different tones to honor the 40 passengers and crew members who died trying to take back control of United Flight 93 from hijackers.

A dedication ceremony will take place on September 9th, two days before the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks.

