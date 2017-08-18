A New Jersey State Trooper is being celebrated for saving a life alongside the busy Garden State Parkway on Thursday.Trooper Didier Paul thought he was responding to an accident near Middle Township around 4:30 pm. But when he arrived, he discovered it was actually a medical emergency.A 70-year-old woman was outside her car, struggling to breathe.At first, Trooper Paul tried to get the North Wildwood woman, identified as Joan Murphy, to sit in the passenger seat. But when her breathing stopped completely, he placed her on the pavement and started CPR.Within seconds, Murphy was awake.An ambulance arrived moments later and rushed Murphy to Cape May Regional Hospital.At last check, the senior citizen was doing well thanks to Trooper Paul's quick actions.----------