SOCIETY

George H.W. Bush's love letter to Barbara proves love is as strong as ever

EMBED </>More Videos

A letter recently released by Bush 41's presidential library offers a glimpse into his tender relationship with his wife Barbara. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
If you're losing faith in love, look no further than George H. W. and Barbara Bush to light a fire in your heart.

On Valentine's Day 2017, the George H. W. Bush Library and Museum released a letter from its vault that could melt a heart of stone.

Written from the future POTUS to the future First Lady in 1943, the letter gorgeously details George H. W.'s feelings for Barbara on the day their engagement announcement was published in the newspaper.

"I love you, precious, with all my heart and to know that you love me means my life. How often I have thought about the immeasurable joy that will be ours someday," he wrote. "Goodnite, my beautiful. Every time I say beautiful, you about kill me, but you'll have to accept it."

He also told her that she made his life full of everything he could ever dream of.

PHOTOS: George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush through the years
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff
Related Topics:
societygeorge h.w. bushspark of lovegood newsbuzzworthybarbara bushTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Barbara Bush 'a force for good,' Mattress Mack says
Outpouring of support for former First Lady Barbara Bush
George and Barbara Bush: A love story
Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush
More Society
Top Stories
Protesters gather at Starbucks to call for change following arrests
Starbucks CEO apologizes, protesters call for change after arrests
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
What a witness says happened during Phila. Starbucks arrests
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Eagles release Worley following arrest
Final farewell to Marine from Huntingdon Valley
Show More
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Philadelphia bar
Light Rain And Drizzle
Man, 30, struck and killed near Oxford Valley Mall ID'd
Jay Wright presents Pope Francis basketball signed by team
Tonight on 6abc: Comey gives 1st interview since Trump fired him
More News