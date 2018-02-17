  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
U.S. & WORLD

TSA testing out facial recognition security system

EMBED </>More Videos

TSA testing out facial recognition security system. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 17, 2018. (WPVI)

The TSA is testing out a security system based on facial recognition in Los Angeles.

The goal is to match up passengers' boarding passes and ID with their faces.

The system will be tested during morning and afternoon rush periods for the next three weeks.

The TSA is also trying out new imaging machines that would replace traditional body scanners.

If successful, the new security system could help security lines move faster.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldTSAsecurity
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack
Trump focuses on first responders after Florida shooting
'No person needs this:' AR-57 owner surrenders weapon
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
17-year-old saves track coach after heart attack
Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Action News Investigation: Missing mail
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Snow tonight for parts of the area
Student injured after chain falls from ceiling during Penn State's THON
Pedestrian struck and killed in city's Feltonville section
Man recovering after being shot in University City
Driver injured after hitting utility pole in Germantown
Police investigate crash in Fairmount Park
Building collapses in city's Brewerytown section
Gun rally held outside Delaware County courthouse following Florida school shooting
Show More
FBI says it failed to investigate tip on school shooter
Russians charged with meddling in presidential race
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Teacher who survived Fla. shooting speaks to NJ educators
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
More News
Top Video
Arrests made after school threats in the Tri-State area
Action News Update
Troubleshooters: Family seeks help to bury mother with father
Tractor-trailer lands on its side on ramp along MLK Drive
More Video