Twitter account set up to identify Unite the Right protesters

Twitter account set up to identify Unite the Right protesters

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WPVI) --
In the wake of the white supremacist Rally in Charlotteville Virginia, a Twitter account aimed at trying to put names to the faces of those marching.

Woman killed in Charlottesville rally attack



@YesYoureRacist is naming and shaming the people seen in the images by using the power of social media and crowdsourcing.

The goal is to identify and publicly shame them and get them fired from their jobs - and they've been able to successfully do so in some cases.

Watch coverage of the President?s statement in the video player above.



The account named an employee at the Center Street Top Dog hot dog stand in Berkeley, California. The eatery took a stand by posting a sign in the window reading: "Effective Saturday 12th August, Cole White no longer works at Top Dog. The actions of those in Charlottesville are not supported by Top Dog. We believe in individual freedom and voluntary association for everyone."

