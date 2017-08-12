SOCIETY

Two New Jersey wedding venues close unexpectedly

Two New Jersey wedding venues close unexpectedly. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 12, 2017. (WPVI)

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) --
Couples in North Jersey are in panic mode after two wedding venues have closed unexpectedly.

Battelo, a waterfront, private events center in Jersey City, has been forced to shut down for eight months due to pier repairs.

The company plans to provide full refunds to its customers.

Unfortunately, wedding parties in West Orange, may not be so lucky.

The Atrium County Club has padlocked doors, and has filed for bankruptcy.

