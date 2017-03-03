SOCIETY

Baby giraffe undergoes a plasma transfusion to save its life

EMBED </>More News Videos

Two zoos in Colorado teamed up to nurse a new-born giraffe back to health. (Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo)

Two zoos in Colorado have teamed up to nurse a baby giraffe back to health.One-week old calf Dobby was born without enough infection-fighting proteins. The Denver Zoo and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's staff teamed up to give the infant giraffe a plasma transfusion.

"We remain optimistic that Dobby's health will improve. However, we are taking his condition seriously. We have also provided Dobby with antibiotics to treat infection in his system and are monitoring his blood daily," said Denver Zoo Associate Veterinarian Betsy Stringer.

Dobby and his mother will remain behind the scenes until he gains strength. The zoo's giraffe building will remain closed during their first days together to provide them peace and quiet.
Related Topics:
societyfeel goodanimal rescuebuzzworthydigital video
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Mom's 'secret' peace sign selfie goes viral
Special glasses help boy see colors for 1st time
Fun facts about 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Weekend Action - March 3rd, 4th and 5th
More Society
Top Stories
Ransomware attack hits Pennsylvania Senate Democrats
3-vehicle crash causes traffic delays on I-95 SB in Holmesburg
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Couple critical, child hurt in Kensington row house fire
Woman hit by car on I-95 in Christiana, Del.
Human bones found near North Camden park
$5,000 reward after pitbull found stabbed to death in Olney
Show More
Undocumented dad taken by ICE while dropping kids off at school
Chester Co. woman, 88, to would-be rapist: 'I have HIV'
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Video shows large fire near Jersey Shore condos
Judge explains why emails barred from Kane trial
More News
Top Video
Puppies from now-closed NJ shop ready for homes
Arrest made in some national threats to Jewish centers
Human bones found near North Camden park
Combine running with group fitness at Incline Running
More Video