  • LIVE VIDEO Update on police-involved shooting at Lehigh County Walmart
UFO

Unidentified flying object spotted by pilots over Arizona was 'just so bright'

EMBED </>More Videos

Audio recordings have been released after an unidentified flying object was spotted by pilots from two separate planes over Arizona last month. (Shutterstock)

Audio recordings have been released after an unidentified flying object was spotted by pilots from two different planes over Arizona last month.

"Was anybody above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?" a pilot can be heard asking the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center.

The controller replies, "Negative."

Another pilot jokes that it's a UFO, and the first pilot laughs and says, "Yeah."

The pilots on the first plane, a Phoenix Air Learjet 36, were still listening in when the controller asked a pilot flying an Airbus A321 for American Airlines to keep an eye out.

"We had an aircraft in front of you at 37 [thousand feet] that reported something pass over him and we didn't have any [radar] targets, so just let me know if you see anything pass over you," the controller can be heard saying.

One of the Learjet pilots further explains: "I don't know what it was, it wasn't an airplane but it was -- the path was going in the opposite direction."

After about a minute, the American Airlines pilot says he saw something pass a few thousand feet above but couldn't tell what it was.

"American 1095, can you tell if it was in motion or just hovering?" the controller asks.

He replies, "Couldn't make it out whether it was a balloon or whatnot. But it was just really beaming light or could have had a big reflection and was several thousand feet above us going opposite direction."

When the American Airlines pilot theorizes that it's a Google balloon, another pilot replies, "Doubtful."

After a moment, another pilot breaks the silence saying, "UFO."

The release of the recording comes months after the Pentagon confirmed that a secret program existed for the purpose of looking into sightings of unidentified flying objects. It was funded by the government from 2007 to 2012, ABC News reported.

The Phoenix Air pilot later said that he couldn't tell what it was because the object was so bright, Phoenix Air Group vice president Bob Tracey told ABC News.

"He said the only thing that was different about this was that it was just so bright," he said. "The glare was so intense, they couldn't make it out."

Despite the UFO jokes, Tracey said that the pilot didn't find the incident too concerning.

"He said when he landed, he didn't give it much thought," Tracey said.

Listen to the full recording here.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyufou.s. & worldbizarre
UFO
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
CIA releases hundreds of documents on UFO sightings
'UFO'-shaped clouds appear over South Africa
Man releases 130K pages of Air Force docs on UFOs
More ufo
SOCIETY
Action News Update
Mega Millions climbs list of largest jackpots in history
Friends throw NJ man a 'Karen Rogers themed' birthday party
Wawa planning to hire 5,000 associates
More Society
Top Stories
Cosby judge pushes back against defense demand he step aside
Police-involved shooting at Walmart parking lot
Father accused of leaving son to die found guilty of murder
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Opening Day: Phillies eager to start new era
Phillies fans can apply to be batting practice pitcher
Family members charged in fatal neglect of elderly man
Authorities: Mom left sleeping toddler in car that was towed
Show More
Person struck and killed on I-295
1 injured in Wynnefield crash, driver flees
Trump calls Roseanne after debut of show
AccuWeather: Finally turning warmer today
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Embiid hurt during game, posts 'not good' video
Cheetah jumps into man's Jeep
More remodeling for King of Prussia Mall
More Video