University of Florida apologizes for pushy graduation usher

University of Florida facing allegations of racism after black students were rushed off stage during commencement ceremony (KTRK)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --
The University of Florida is apologizing to students who complained that an usher was aggressively pushing and grabbing them as they entered the stage during a graduation ceremony.

University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs said on Twitter on Sunday the usher was "inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage."

The Gainesville Sun reports that 21-year-old Oliver Telusma says the usher reached under his arms, picked him up and turned him around when he started to dance onto the stage.

Telusma told the newspaper he and other black students wanted to "stroll" across the stage, which is a tradition among historically black fraternities and sororities, and that the usher seemed to be targeting just them.

Fuchs said the school has changed its practice for ushering graduating students.

Information from: The Gainesville (Fla.) Sun, http://www.gainesvillesun.com

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
