Vacant lot to affordable housing

Wednesday was a big day for thousands of west Philadelphia residents, in need of affordable housing.It was the ribbon cutting and official grand opening, of a new apartment complex on Haverford avenue.More than 4 thousand homes, specifically designed for low income artists, who live and work in the so-called "lower lancaster community."This used to be a vacant lot here, but city officials, along with members of the People's emergency center, proudly showed off what team-work and 65 million dollars in funding can build.