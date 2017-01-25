SOCIETY

Vacant lot to affordable housing

Wednesday was a big day for thousands of west Philadelphia residents, in need of affordable housing (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Wednesday was a big day for thousands of west Philadelphia residents, in need of affordable housing.

It was the ribbon cutting and official grand opening, of a new apartment complex on Haverford avenue.

More than 4 thousand homes, specifically designed for low income artists, who live and work in the so-called "lower lancaster community."

This used to be a vacant lot here, but city officials, along with members of the People's emergency center, proudly showed off what team-work and 65 million dollars in funding can build.
