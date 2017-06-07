SOCIETY

LAPD officer shows off serious salsa skills at Cuban music festival

EMBED </>More Videos

This Los Angeles Police Department motor officer really knows how to move on the dance floor. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --
This Los Angeles Police Department motor officer really knows how to move on the dance floor.

KABC-TV reports, Officer Booker of the LAPD's Central Traffic Division hopped off his bike and showed off some serious salsa skills at the Cuban American Music Festival in downtown LA over the weekend.

In a video tweeted by the LAPD's headquarters, Booker expertly spun and swayed to the music, twirling his female partner to the rhythm.


Apparently Booker's impressive dance skills even surprised his employer. "Who knew LAPD Motor Officers could move like this when they get off their bikes," tweeted LAPD HQ.

Keep dancing, Officer Booker!

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps
Related Topics:
societypolicesalsadancebuzzworthyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Adorable dog snuggles up with baby
96-year-old New Jersey poll worker inspires
Celebrating a century
"I stand with Alex.org"
More Society
Top Stories
Fire under Del. Memorial Bridge shuts down SB traffic
Trump picks former DOJ official and Christie lawyer to head FBI
Police ID boys involved in attack on mentally challenged man in Germantown
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
Boy, 6, shot in head, mother also wounded in Wilmington
Police: Friends filmed man dragging kitten to death
Senators ask about Trump pushback on Russia investigation
Show More
Constand resumes testimony in Cosby sex assault trial
AccuWeather: Clouds, Some Sun Today
Troubleshooters: Home warranty headaches
Councilman claims win in Atlantic City mayoral primary
Christie deputy, ex-Goldman executive win NJ primaries
More News
Top Video
7-Eleven clerk robbed at gunpoint in Roxborough
Action News Update
Councilman claims win in Atlantic City mayoral primary
Constand resumes testimony in Cosby sex assault trial
More Video