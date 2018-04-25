SOCIETY

Visions - September 2015 - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage

Vision airs Saturday, September 19th at 7:30PM on 6abc.
September 19, 2015 (WPVI) --
Visions 2015 celebrates Hispanic Heritage. This week's episode, hosted by Action News' Walter Perez and Univision's Ilia Garcia (pictured-right), covers everything from the Pope's impact on Philadelphia's Latino population to an Argentinian chef who wants to serve her empanadas to Pope Francis. Plus, a look at the Philadelphia Eagles Spanish Radio Network and Philadelphia's largest public art exhibition that carries an inspiring message

The Church of St. Patrick

714 DeKalb St, Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 272-1408
http://saintpatrick-norristown.net/
https://www.facebook.com/St-Patrick-Church-Norristown-PA-276263210754/timeline/

AMLA

www.amla.org

AMLA Latin School for the Performing Arts
191 W. Hunting Park Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19140
(267) 229-7592

AMLA Administrative Office
4261 N. 5th St, 2nd Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19140
(215) 324-0746 Ext 225

Gavin's Caf
Empanadas, Alfajores & other Argentinian treats
2536 Pine Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
267.519.2494
www.gavinscafe.com
https://www.facebook.com/gavinscafe

Mural Arts Program Open Source Project
October 1-31st
Citywide exhibition of 14 artists from around the world
http://opensource.muralarts.org/
https://www.facebook.com/MuralArtsPhiladelphia?fref=ts

Concilio
141 East Hunting Park Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19124
215.627.3100
www.elconcilio.net

The Philadelphia Foundation
1234 Market Street, Suite 1800
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.563.6417
www.philafound.org

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
200 S. Broad Street
Suite 700
Philadelphia, PA 19102
215.790.3723
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/greaterphilahispanicchamber/timeline/
Twitter - @GPHCC

Latino Papal Fund
Asking every Latino to donate $5 to the World Meeting of Families
www.latinopapalfund.org

Pope Swag - Impact Dimensions, LLC
www.popeswag.com

Retail Locations:
The Cherry Hill Mall (near Bobby's Burger Palace) - Cherry Hill, NJ
The Comact Center (lower floor) - Philadelphia, PA

Oasis Mexican Grill
498 Haddon Ave
Collingswood, New Jersey
(856) 858-180
www.oasismexicangrill.com
https://www.facebook.com/oasismexicangrill?fref=ts

Nora's Taqueria and Grill
248 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
(267) 758-2413

Inka Wall Peruvian Restaurant
55 Garrett Rd, Upper Darby, PA 19082
(484) 466-4610
http://www.viewmenu.com/inka-wall/menu?ref=google

Publishing Company for Hola Magazine: The Hispanic Approach
info@thehispanicapproach.com
1-267-253-5415
Hola Chester County Magazine
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Hola-Chester-County-Magazine

Philadelphia Eagles Spanish Radio Network
http://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/multimedia/eagles-spanish-radio-network.html
http://www.philadelphiaeagles.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyvisions
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding music
Black woman golfer: It was like we had targets on our backs
York golf club defends decision to call police on group of golfers
Boys stop bball game to kneel for passing funeral procession
More Society
Top Stories
TIMELINE: How Meek Mill ended up in jail and then 76ers game
EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Hart talks Meek Mill release, 76ers' victory
George H.W. Bush is 'alert and talking'
Police: Affair was apparent motive in Rosemont murder-suicide
Suspect arrested for road rage murder in Deptford Twp.
Former cop, 72, arrested in decades-old 'Golden State Killer' case
Jury gets case after Cosby painted as predator, victim
Police: Delaware man arrested for online child porn
Show More
Husband of Southwest flight victim speaks out
Brother charged after blind man found living in deplorable conditions
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Damp Today
Police begin crackdown on illegal ATV and dirt bike riders
Vandals spray-paint vehicles in Southwest Phila.
More News