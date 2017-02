Visions 2017: Tamala Edwards Interviews Ceciley Bradford-Jones

Ceciley Bradford-Jones is the New Executive Director of R.I.S.E - The Mayor's Office of Re-integration Services for Ex-Offenders. The 20 year veteran in criminal justice and social work, discusses the strategy to help returning citizens stay out of prison. She talks about the services offered by the city, the motivational challenges faced by those just coming out, and how she looks to change perceptions around hiring the formerly incarcerated.(The Mayor's Office of Re-integration Services for Ex-Offenders)990 Spring Garden Street7th FloorPhiladelphia, PA 19123Hours - Monday thru Friday 9:00 am to 5 pm215-683-3370 RISE.phila.gov (website currently under construction)NOTE: They offer case management services to address the needs of returning citizens from: Job training, job placement, interview skills, resume building, computer training, anger management and personal responsibility classes. Any Philadelphian impacted by incarceration can come to the R.I.S.E. office for assistance.Commissioner Blanche CarneyNOTE: The PDP offers a host of voluntary educational programs, vocational training and behavioral health services to Philadelphia's inmate population.African American Film Memorabilia - 1920 to 1959Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IkireJones/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PhillyGirlsJump/3133 N. 22nd St.Philadelphia, PA 19132123 Kings Highway EastHaddonfield, NJ 08033856-281-9751labelleartgallery@gmail.comLocated in the back of LaBelle Art Gallerywww.houseofflair.co"BHMFLAIR"info@assiahsliverfund.org215-796-3007Principal - Sharif El Mekki5301 Media StreetPhiladelphia, PA 191312216 Georges LanePhiladelphia, PA 19131P.O. Box 312Glenside, PA 19038info@probingelite.com#probingeliteinfo@BrandonBingFoundation.com