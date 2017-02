A Philadelphia woman donates rare pieces of Black Film Memorabilia to the National Museum of History and Culture in Washington, D.C. - With closed captioning

The late Larry Richards was an avid collector of any and everything having to do with African-American film-making back in the early to mid-20th century.His widow, Dr. Beverly Richards, is now curator of this impressive collection calledwhich includes hundreds of rare race films. They starred black actors who were usually in supporting and sidekick roles in mainstream movies and TV shows.Now the public can see many items from the 'A Cinema Apart' collection.African American Film Memorabilia - 1920 to 1959Here's a version of the story with Closed Captioning: