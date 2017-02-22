Visions aired Saturday, May 21st at 7:30pm on 6abc.
Below are the details on all of the places featured:
Chinese Lantern Festival
Franklin Square
6th & Race Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106
www.historicphiladelphia.org/chineselanternfestival/
Festival runs through June 12th
Franklin Square is open daily, free until 5 pm. The Square closes each day at 5 pm for preparations for the Festival to begin. Last Ticket Sales and Entrance to Philly Mini Golf are at 4:15 pm. Last Ticket Sales and Entrance to the Parx Liberty Carousel are at 4:30 pm. The Franklin Square Playground remains open until 9 pm each day (Please use the 7th Street entrance after 5 pm).
Tickets:
Adults/$17
Children 17 & under (under 2 is free/$12
Seniors & Military/$15
Susanna Foo's New Restaurant Venture
SuGa
1720 Sansom St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-717-8968
http://www.sugabyfoo.com/
https://www.facebook.com/SusannaFooGourmet/?fref=ts
https://twitter.com/sugabyfoo
https://www.instagram.com/sugabyfoo/
Cambodia Town Tasting Tour
Khmer Kitchen
1700 S 6th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 755-2222
I Heart Cambodia
2207 S 7th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 755-2728
https://www.facebook.com/iheartcambodiarestaurant/
Cambodian Vegan
www.cambodianvegan.com
cambodianvegan@gmail.com
Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia
2416-18 S. 7th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-389-0748
http://cagp.org/
https://www.facebook.com/cagpevents
https://www.youtube.com/user/CAGPYouth
Passport Philadelphia
Download your passport & find participating restaurants at: https://www.facebook.com/PassportPhiladelphia
Taste Southeast Asia Month
June 1st- June 29th
Taste Southeast Asia Night
June 30th, 4-7PM at United Healthcare, 1900 S. Broad Street
Asian Markets
HMart
7320 Old York Road
Elkins Park, PA 19126
215.782.1801
www.hmart.com/
Maido! A Marketplace of Japan
5 East Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
484.417.6745
www.Maidoardmore.com
Heng Fa Market
Authentic Chinese Market
130 N. 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215.454.6860
Rikumo
1216 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 609-4972
http://rikumo.com/
https://www.facebook.com/rikumojapan
Temple Chinese Basketball Announcers
Temple University
http://temple.edu/
http://owlsports.com/schedule.aspx?path=mbball
https://www.facebook.com/TempleAthletics
Jyoti Natural Foods
300 Elmwood Ave
Sharon Hill, Pa 19079
610-522-2650
jyotifoods.com
facebook.com/JyotiNaturalFoods
@ JyotiFoods
Asian American Non-Profits
SEAMAAC
Southeast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition
1711 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
215-467-0690
www.Seamaac.org
The Philadelphia Suns
www.PhillySuns.org
https://www.facebook.com/PhiladelphiaSuns
AAWC: Asian American Women's Coalition
301 - 305 North 9th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19107
www.aawcphilly.org