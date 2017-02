EMBED >More News Videos Visions: Susanna Foo & son SuGa Restaurant

This weekend, it's a special Visions 2016, celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander history and heritage. Nydia Han hosts as we take you to the Chinese Lantern Festival. We'll check out Susanna Foo's newest restaurant venture, and go on a Cambodian tasting tour. We also visit Asian markets serving up a taste of home. Plus, meet a piano prodigy and learn what it means to be a pianist page turner. And, how to get more Asian Americans involved in politics.Visions aired Saturday, May 21st at 7:30pm on 6abc.Below are the details on all of the places featured:Franklin Square6th & Race StreetsPhiladelphia, PA 19106Festival runs through June 12thFranklin Square is open daily, free until 5 pm. The Square closes each day at 5 pm for preparations for the Festival to begin. Last Ticket Sales and Entrance to Philly Mini Golf are at 4:15 pm. Last Ticket Sales and Entrance to the Parx Liberty Carousel are at 4:30 pm. The Franklin Square Playground remains open until 9 pm each day (Please use the 7th Street entrance after 5 pm).Adults/$17Children 17 & under (under 2 is free/$12Seniors & Military/$151720 Sansom St.Philadelphia, PA 19103215-717-89681700 S 6th St.Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 755-22222207 S 7th St.Philadelphia, PA 19148(215) 755-27282416-18 S. 7th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19148215-389-0748Download your passport & find participating restaurants at: https://www.facebook.com/PassportPhiladelphia Taste Southeast Asia MonthJune 1st- June 29thTaste Southeast Asia NightJune 30th, 4-7PM at United Healthcare, 1900 S. Broad Street7320 Old York RoadElkins Park, PA 19126215.782.18015 East Lancaster AvenueArdmore, PA 19003484.417.6745Authentic Chinese Market130 N. 10th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107215.454.68601216 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107(215) 609-4972300 Elmwood AveSharon Hill, Pa 19079610-522-2650@ JyotiFoodsSoutheast Asian Mutual Assistance Associations Coalition1711 South Broad StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19148215-467-0690301 - 305 North 9th StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19107