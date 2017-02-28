Visions: Brandon Bing

He also takes his mission off the field, mentoring at local schools, teaching life skills like time management, attitude and finance.
Probing Elite Fitness and Performance
http://probingelite.com/
P.O. Box 312
Glenside, PA 19038
info@probingelite.com
https://www.facebook.com/probingelite
#probingelite
Brandon Bing Foundation
http://brandonbingfoundation.com/
info@BrandonBingFoundation.com
twitter.com/BrandonBingFDN
facebook.com/BrandonBingBoundation
instagram.com/BrandonBingFoundation.com
Here is a version of the story with Closed Captioning: