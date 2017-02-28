VISIONS

Visions: Brandon Bing

Former NFL Player Brandon Bing is helping young athletes stay on their A game.

Brandon Bing is a former NFL player and Super Bowl Champion. Now, he's using his athletic career to pay it forward, on the field and off. Bing won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, and his company, Probing Elite, is helping athletes reach their next level.

He also takes his mission off the field, mentoring at local schools, teaching life skills like time management, attitude and finance.

Probing Elite Fitness and Performance
http://probingelite.com/
P.O. Box 312
Glenside, PA 19038

info@probingelite.com
https://www.facebook.com/probingelite
#probingelite

Brandon Bing Foundation
http://brandonbingfoundation.com/
info@BrandonBingFoundation.com
twitter.com/BrandonBingFDN
facebook.com/BrandonBingBoundation
instagram.com/BrandonBingFoundation.com

Former NFL Player Brandon Bing is helping young athletes stay on their A game

