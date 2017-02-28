Visions: Brandon Bing

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1777466" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former NFL Player Brandon Bing is helping young athletes stay on their A game - With closed captioning

Brandon Bing is a former NFL player and Super Bowl Champion. Now, he's using his athletic career to pay it forward, on the field and off. Bing won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, and his company, Probing Elite, is helping athletes reach their next level.He also takes his mission off the field, mentoring at local schools, teaching life skills like time management, attitude and finance.P.O. Box 312Glenside, PA 19038info@probingelite.com#probingeliteinfo@BrandonBingFoundation.comHere is a version of the story with Closed Captioning: