Visions: Philadelphia's Office of Reintegration Services for Ex-Offenders

Visions goes inside R.I.S.E. to talk about the fight against recidivism. (WPVI)

Tamala Edwards sits down with the new executive director tasked with preparing and presenting options to those just out of prison. Ceciley Bradford-Jones was hired to lead R.I.S.E. - The Mayor's Office of Reintegration Services. She is ready to revamp and re-utilize the resources and programs needed in order to benefit the close to 35,000 formerly incarcerated coming back to Philadelphia.

R.I.S.E. (The Mayor's Office of Re-integration Services for Ex-Offenders)
990 Spring Garden Street
7th Floor
Philadelphia, PA 19123

Hours - Monday thru Friday 9:00 am to 5 pm
215-683-3370
RISE.phila.gov (website currently under construction)
NOTE: They offer case management services to address the needs of returning citizens from: Job training, job placement, interview skills, resume building, computer training, anger management and personal responsibility classes. Any Philadelphian impacted by incarceration can come to the R.I.S.E. office for assistance.
Load Comments
