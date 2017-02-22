Visions: The Sable Collective

The Sable Collective, a fashionable oasis in the heart of North Philadelphia, is the passion project of Syreeta Scott and Shanti Mayers. From home decor and vintage fashion, to jewelry and crystals, there's something at Sable for everyone. Attached to Syreeta's Salon is Duafe Holistic Hair Care. The boutique is curated with a wide variety of products designed for every woman's joy, wellness and beauty needs - and they do also carry men's items.3133 N. 22nd St.Philadelphia, PA 19132