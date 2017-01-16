SOCIETY

Volunteers gather for Philly's MLK day of service
EMBED </>More News Videos

MLK Day not only honors the life and legacy of the legendary civil rights leader, but also affords an opportunity to translate his words into action. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
For many in Philadelphia and beyond, the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service not only honors the life and legacy of the legendary civil rights leader, but also affords an opportunity to translate his words into action.

On Monday, the nation remembered King with service projects across the nation.

In the Philadelphia region, 145,000 volunteers are expected to turn out.



Five thousand of those will participate in the 22nd annual service project hosted by Girard College.

Event founder Todd Bernstein explained this year's theme.

"The overall theme is educational justice. We're creating mini-libraries for unconventional places like barber shops, nail salons, laundromats, where kids go with their parents," he said.

Local leaders helped build the book cases with kids. The Free Library is happy this day can serve as an engine for their initiative.

"Read by Fourth is a citywide campaign, and our aim is that all children can read on grade level by the time they get to fourth grade," said Jenny Bogoni.

But the Day of Service went beyond education and covered needs all of kinds, including the fight against hunger.

"The kids are encouraged to come to school because they get to eat. In turn they get an education. If they get an education, they can get a job, and if they get a job they can come back and take care of their families," said Latoya Gillyard of Stop Hunger Now.

Veterans' needs were also represented.

"I think it's twofold. You have veterans who need services and we provide those services for them, but we also have at least 10 veterans who are volunteering in this event. I like the fact that we are engaging veterans who are coming out in the community and engaging in their civic duty," said Jose Martinez, the executive director of The Veterans Group Philadelphia.

The event ends with a concert by the Philadelphia Orchestra on Monday afternoon.

ONLINE: http://mlkdayofservice.org/about-the-greater-philadelphia-martin-luther-king-day-of-service/
Related Topics:
societysocietymlk daymartin luther king jr
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Wedding photos of the year contest winners
Overdue book returned to San Francisco Library, 100 years later
American Airlines honors 3 employees with 'All American Hero' award
Champ's Sports employees buy Nikes for man who couldn't afford them
More Society
Top Stories
Wife of Orlando Nightclub Gunman Arrested
Worker killed by falling steel beam in Bensalem
Vehicle destroyed after crash in woods off I-295
Prosecutors: Camden man shot by police has died
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
Gas leak reported after main struck in Brookhaven
Looser rules on beer sales to take effect in Pennsylvania
Show More
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
Teen boy shot, killed in West Philadelphia
Man critical after shooting in Willingboro, N.J.
Report: Bernie Madoff capitalizing off of hot chocolate in prison
Calif. teen survives crash by holding onto tree; friend dies
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
MLK Day demonstrators march in Philadelphia
Vehicle destroyed after crash in woods off I-295
Police: 5 killed in shooting at resort nightclub in Mexico
More Video