BARBARA BUSH

WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's Church for Barbara Bush's funeral

Inside St. Martin's Episcopal Church where the private funeral will be held for former First Lady Barbara Bush

HOUSTON, Texas --
The life and legacy of former First Lady Barbara Bush honored in Houston today at 11 a.m. CT at St. Martin's Episcopal Church.

The Bush family led by former President George H. W. Bush, former President and Mrs. George W. Bush, former President and Mrs. Bill Clinton, former President and Mrs. Barack Obama, and First Lady Melania Trump, along with 1,500 guests, will gather to pay respects to the much beloved matriarch known for her wit, candor and relentless advocacy for family literacy.

Following the funeral service, the Bush family will proceed by motorcade to the George H. W. Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas for a brief, private interment ceremony.

11:00 AM Funeral Service for Former First Lady Barbara Bush

12:30 PM The remains will be carried from the church by the grandsons.

12:40 PM Motorcade departs St. Martins Church en route College Station.

Motorcade route when departing St. Martin's: The motorcade proceeds east on
Memorial Drive through Memorial Park. Just east of the park at Westcott, turns
left and then merges onto I-10. The route through the park will be publicized, so

Houstonians may pay their respects.

Motorcade route when entering College Station: The motorcade
remains on Texas Avenue to George Bush Drive. Motorcade turns left onto
George Bush Drive, and then right onto Barbara Bush Drive. This route will be
publicized so that the A&M/College Station community may pay their respects.

2:45 PM Arrive George Bush Presidential Library Center, College Station, TX.

Speaking at the service are Barbara's son Jeb Bush, her personal friend Susan Baker, and author/historian Jon Meacham.
EMBED More News Videos

Barbara Bush: The White House Years



Mrs. Bush will be buried behind her husband's presidential library at Texas A&M University in a gated plot surrounded by trees and near a creek where the couple's 3-year-old daughter, Robin, is buried. She died of leukemia in 1953.



Expect heavy traffic delays and plan ahead to find alternate routes.

SPECIAL INTERACTIVE: Barbara Bush, A Life Well Read

