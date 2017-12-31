SOCIETY

World gets first taste of 2018 as Asia, Oceania ring in the new year

EMBED </>More Videos

Fireworks exploded over the famed Sydney Opera House and Hong Kong's Central District as revelers gathered to usher in 2018 in cities across Asia and Oceania. (David Moir/AAP Image via AP)

Across Asia and Oceania, revelers gathered en masse to welcome the world's first moments of 2018.

In Auckland, New Zealand's biggest city, tens of thousands gathered around Sky Tower as five minutes of nonstop pyrotechnics exploded from the top of the structure. A dazzling display of fireworks then exploded over the famed Sydney Opera House as an estimated million revelers gathered to watch the fireworks.


Three hours later, thousands of people filled the streets near Seoul's City Hall for a traditional bell-tolling ceremony to usher in the new year, and 2018 arrived an hour later in Hong Kong with a spectacular fireworks display over the city's Central District.

Many Japanese celebrated the arrival of the Year of the Dog in the traditional way of praying for peace and good fortune at neighborhood Shinto shrines and eating New Year's food such as noodles, shrimp and sweet black beans.

VIDEO: New Year's celebrations from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur
EMBED More News Videos

Watch as revelers across Asia ring in 2018 from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur.



Dubai's Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, has again served as the focal point of New Year's Eve celebrations - though this year authorities decided against fireworks and chose a massive LED light show on the structure.

As Americans prepare to gather for large celebrations in cities across the country, chilling temperatures are expected in New York City - which could see the coldest New Year's Eve in decades - and much of the east. Security remains tight as officials work to keep revelers safe after a year deemed by one group as the deadliest year for mass shootings in modern American history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldaustralianew year's evenew year's dayholidayparty
SOCIETY
Black Lives Matter icon Eric Garner's daughter dies at 27
Mesmerizing time-lapse shows 2017 through nature's eyes
Young 'Star Wars' fan gets prosthetic Stormtrooper hand
Coworkers promise to share big lottery winnings, one cashes the ticket for herself
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Driver who overdosed crashes into Levittown home, injures man, causes loss of dog
Cowboys beat playoff-bound Eagles 6-0
NFL announces Eagles' playoff game time
5 deputies shot, 1 fatally, in shooting near Denver
Main break sends water into Fox Chase homes
Revelers brave cold to celebrate New Year's Eve
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, Frigid Start to 2018
Man known to victims charged in Collingswood murders
Show More
New Year's: SEPTA late night trains, PATCO free rides
QB Nate Sudfeld makes Eagles debut
VIDEO: Injured Wentz takes field to support Eagles teammates
ESPN: Eagles DC Jim Schwartz expected to interview with Giants
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
More News
Top Video
AccuWeather: Wind Chill Advisory, Frigid Start to 2018
Yeadon fire forces residents out in the cold
Man killed after crashing into tree in Burlington Co.
Boy injured, residents jump to escape Kensington fire
More Video