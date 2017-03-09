SOCIETY

Weekend Action - March 10, 11 & 12

The Union, Flyers Legends, St. Pat's Day and Flowers

It may not feel like it but spring is in the air, the Philadelphia Flower Show is underway. The theme, HOLLAND: Flowering the World showcasing unique plants, along with floral designs from the Netherlands. The flower show is at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and runs through the 19th.
https://theflowershow.com/
6abc.com/FlowerShow


And keeping with the outdoor theme. You may want to check out the Greater Philadelphia Boat Show at the Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County. The boat show runs until Sunday.
https://www.phillyboatshow.com/


Saint Patrick's Day celebrations get started early this weekend.
There are parades in Conshohocken, Montgomery county and also in Bucks County. Thousands of people are expected to attend this year's St. Patrick's Parade in Philadelphia... It's Sunday at Noon. The parade route will go down Market Street and end at Penn's Landing.
https://www.facebook.com/Conshohocken-Saint-Patricks-Parade-578524232232395/
https://www.facebook.com/events/1911038422460727/
http://www.philadelphiastpatsparade.com/


This Saturday the Penn Museum is celebrating Indian culture with performances, food and crafts. 11a.m. to 4p.m.
https://www.penn.museum/calendar/eventdetail/438/hello-india


Philadelphia Union kickoff their home opener on Saturday. The team takes on Toronto FC at Talen Energy Stadium.

The game is at 4:30.
https://www.philadelphiaunion.com/schedule


And you can watch some former Flyers players hit the ice for a good cause. The Goals for Giving game is Sunday at the Flyers Skate Zone in Northeast Philadelphia.
The celebrity face-off starts at 1.
https://nhsonline.ejoinme.org/goalsforgiving
