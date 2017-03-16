Weekend Action - March 17, 18 and 19

Friday is St. Patrick's Day.The Irish Memorial at Penn's Landing will be holding a Commemoration at 11am on Friday and throughout the day many bars and restaurants will be celebrating with Irish food and music.It's the final weekend for this year's Philadelphia Flower Show.The event at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Center City features top-of-the-line horticulture and landscape design. The 2017 show focuses on Holland, exploring the country's eco-design, modern greening, traditional windmills, wooden shoes and tulips.The Flower show continues through Sunday.Country music fans will finally get to see Florida Georgia Line.They are performing Friday in Atlantic City in a makeup concert. The duo was supposed to perform on the boardwalk over the summer but it was cancelled because of hurricane Hermine.Friday's show is at the Boardwalk Hall and starts at 7:00.The WWE is returning to Allentown.You can see the wrestlers battle it out at the P-P-L Center this Saturday night. Tickets are still on sale.The Sixers host the Dallas Mavericks Friday night and then they take on the Boston Celtics Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center.The Flyers are also at home, facing the Carolina Hurricanes Sunday night.The Importance Of Being Earnest takes the stage at the Walnut Street Theatre.The Oscar Wilde masterpiece play tells the story of two bachelor friends in late Victorian London and runs through April.Raise a glass for Philly wine week.It kicks off Sunday night with a party at the Academy of Natural Sciences. The 8-day event is held at several wine-obsessed restaurants and bars in Philadelphia, for seasoned wine lovers and enthusiastic novices alike.