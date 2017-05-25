6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Weekend action: Events happening around the region for Memorial Day Weekend

Hall and Oates headline HoagieNation Festival during eventful Memorial Day weekend. Plus, military salutes and pop-up rooftop beer gardens and more. (WPVI)

Memorial Day weekend has arrived, and with it a host exciting outdoor activities. Tamala Edwards has a look at what to do around locally this weekend.

Wildwood's Unlocking of the Ocean
Summer unofficially begins in Wildwood with the ceremonial 'Unlocking of the Ocean' on Friday. Kites will then be flying through the air over the Memorial Day Weekend. The 32nd Annual Wildwoods International Kite Festival runs through Monday.
Philly Pops salutes service members
The Philly POPS honor the American tradition of service with a Memorial Salute. The orchestra plays Saturday night at the Mann Center and tickets to the concert are free.
Hall & Oates headline HoagieNation
Philadelphia's own Hall & Oats headline the HoagieNation Festival at the Festival Pier of Penn's Landing on Saturday night. The brand new music festival celebrates the best in music and food from the City of Brotherly Love.
Penn's Landing Waterfront Day
Sunday is the Penn's Landing Waterfront Day. The Spirit of Philadelphia will have a pop-up rooftop beer garden. A number of the Delaware River waterfront's popular attractions will offer deals.
Phillies in action
The Phillies host the Cincinnati Reds for a weekend series. Children 14 and under are invited to run the bases after the game on Saturday.
Military salute in the sky
The United States Navy Blue Angels will soar through the skies over South Jersey. The Millville Air Show takes flight Saturday and Sunday at Millville Airport in an event that salutes America's military.
More info on Millville Air Show

