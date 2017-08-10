6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

Weekend Action: What to do locally - August 11-13

Toby Keith and Jethro Tull close out Musikfest in a packed weekend in the Delaware Valley. (WPVI)

The weekend is here. And while the weather calls for some rain, there's plenty to do around the region. Matt O'Donnell has your weekend plans:

FINAL SET AT MUSIKFEST
It's the final weekend of Musikfest 2017! Hundreds of performers are in Bethlehem for the concert extravaganza. The lineup on the Sands Steel Stage includes Toby Keith on Thursday, The Band Perry on Friday, The American Made Tour on Saturday, and Jethro Tull on Sunday. 6abc is proud to be an official media sponsor. Buy tickets here

ALUMNI WEEKEND AT CITIZEN'S BANK PARK
The Phillies host the New York Mets for a four-game series over Alumni weekend. On Sunday, more than 40 alumni will be recognized on the field. Phillies schedule and tickets

UNION EMBARK ON PLAYOFF RUN
The Union play a pivotal match against the Montreal Impact Saturday night. Kick-off is set for 8 p.m. Union schedule and tickets
FYI 072917 6 Ways to Get Outside
Here's our six-pack roundup of ways to enjoy Philly's outdoor fun.

INDIA'S INDEPENDENCE DAY (FREE)
The annual Festival of India takes over the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing on Saturday. The free event celebrates India's Independence Day while highlighting the vibrant Indian American community. From 1-7 p.m., you can enjoy a colorful panorama of art, music, dance, and cuisine. Festival on India

TATTOO BEACH BASH
Get inked at the Jersey Shore this weekend. The Eighth Annual Wildwood Tattoo Beach Bash runs Friday through Sunday. More than 300 tattoo artist will be at the Wildwoods Convention Center. The event also features tattoo contests, art exhibits, live entertainment, tattoo novelties and more. Admission is $20 a day. Info and directions

BUG FEST (FREE)
The Academy of Natural Sciences is celebrating all things creepy and crawly this weekend. Bug fest is Saturday and Sunday. You can catch insect-themed activities and shows, talk with real scientists, and even eat bugs. Bug fest is free with general museum admission. Tickets and info

PEACH FESTIVAL & SIDEWALK SALE
Summer is peachy at Peddler's Village in Bucks County. Saturday and Sunday is the annual Peach Festival and Summer Sidewalk Sale. Enjoy peachy treats, live music, and while you're there - score deals on clothing, home goods, accessories and more. Festival info

