Weekend Action: What to do locally - August 18-20

Before eclipse-mania grips the region on Monday, there's a weekend packed with music, family fun, and the eclipse, of course.
FINAL WEEKEND AT THE OVAL (FREE)
This is the last weekend you can check out The Oval, the pop-up park that has taken over Eakins Oval. There are several special events planned, including movie night Friday and a dance party on Sunday. The Oval+

SUPER SOLAR SATURDAY
And the Mann Center is helping you get ready for Monday's Solar Eclipse. On Saturday, guests will be able to enjoy immersive virtual reality and they can star-gaze through NASA grade telescopes. The night ends with a free screening of Hidden Figures. You will need to register to attend. Registration

FEEL THE JAZZ BY THE WATER (FREE)
If you like live music, there are plenty of options for you this weekend. Friday you can enjoy the Smooth Jazz along the Delaware Waterfront. It's part of the Summer Concert Series at Penn's Landing. The show starts at 7:30. Buy tickets here

PHILLY FOLK FESTIVAL
For those who like folk music you will want to head to Schwenksville. This weekend is the Philadelphia Folk Festival at Old Pool Farm. Folk Festival tickets

MIDDLETOWN GRANGE FAIR
In Bucks County you can have family fun at the Middletown Grange Fair. There will be rides, concerts and a tractor parade. The fair wraps up Sunday. Fair tickets and info

COLLINGSWOOD CRAFTS FEST (FREE)
In Collingswood, Haddon Avenue will be shut down on Saturday for a party. It's the annual Collingswood Crafts and Fine Art Festival. Saturday night of the festival, Collingswood merchants will fill the empty streets for a sidewalk sale. Guests can catch an outdoor movie or mini-concert, and play games. The entertainment is from 5-9 p.m. Event details

UNION IN ACTION
The Philadelphia Union take on Montreal at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester. The game starts at eight Saturday night. Buy tickets here

31ST ANNUAL CARIBBEAN FESTIVAL (FREE)
How about going to the Islands without leaving Philadelphia. On Sunday, the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival takes over the Great Plaza at Penn's Landing. There will be authentic food, concerts and tons of vendors will be on hand. That runs noon-8 p.m. Festival details

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
