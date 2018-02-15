6ABC WEEKEND ACTION

What to do locally - Feb. 16-18

Clear your weekend calendars, the Philly Home + Garden Show is here. (WPVI)

By
David Murphy zips around the region highlighting some top weekend activities for all ages.

WAITREE THE MUSICAL AT THE FORREST THEATRE
The Tony Award-winning musical "Waitress" takes the stage at the Forrest Theatre in Center City. The story centers around a small town waitress and expert pie maker who finds salvation through a county-wide baking competition. It features original music and lyrics by Grammy-nominee Sara Bareilles. "Waitress" runs through Sunday. BUY TICKETS

MARVEL UNIVERSE LIVE
Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Black Panther and other popular superheroes take over the Wells Fargo Center for Marvel Universe Live! It features action-packed, legendary battles to defend the universe from evil. Shows run Friday through Monday. BUY TICKETS

PHILLY HOME + GARDEN SHOW
The Philly Home + Garden Show returns to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks in Montgomery County. Exhibits include a full-scale model smart home and professionally manicured dream garden displays. The show runs Friday through Sunday. SAVE $2 ON ONLINE TICKETS

28TH ANNUAL UPSTATE BRIDAL SHOW
In Delaware, the Annual Upstate Bridal Show is Sunday. It features more than 50 exhibitors, hors-d'oeuvres and a fashion show. The bridal show will be held Sunday, from noon to 3 p.m. at Hotel DuPont in Wilmington. Tickets are $10 at the door. TICKETS + INFO

POLAR BEAR PLUNGE
Embrace winter at the Polar Bear Plunge in Sea Isle City. Brave souls will run into the Atlantic Ocean at 40th Street Beach at 2 p.m. Saturday. Registration costs $25 and includes a t-shirt. Proceeds from the plunge benefit various community events. The chilly dip in the water is just part of a weekend of festivities in the shore town. REGISTRATION + POST PARTY INFO

FREE ENTRY TO THE NCC
On President's Day Monday, the National Constitution Center offers free admission in celebration of African American History Month. Guests can explore the museum's current exhibits and important artifacts in African-American history. FEBRUARY AT THE NCC

PLAY WITH PURPOSE DAY
Families and children are invited to Smith Memorial Playhouse in Fairmount Park on Monday for the Play With Purpose day. It's hosted by the Temple University chapter of the Public Relations Student Society of America in partnership with childhood cancer advocacy non-profit "With Purpose" The free event runs 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday. REGISTRATION

Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
