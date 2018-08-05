SOCIETY

West Oak Lane woman celebrates 104th birthday

Watch the report from Action News at 5 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

WEST OAK LANE (WPVI) --
A family in West Oak Lane had a wonderful reason to celebrate on Sunday. Their matriarch, Helen Thompson, just turned 104!

Ms. Helen told us that she goes to church and she also likes to play bingo.

And how's this for a family legacy: She has six grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, 27 great-great grandchildren, and five great-great-great grandchildren.

She has so much to teach her extended family. But one granddaughter told us that Ms. Helen taught all of her granddaughters one thing in particular - how to be strong, independent women!

