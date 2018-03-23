SOCIETY

Global citizens asked to power down for 'Earth Hour' on March 24

(Shutterstock)

People around the world are being asked to turn off the lights for one hour on Saturday.

It's part of Earth Hour, an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change.

The World Wildlife Fund says Earth Hour is not a one-hour commitment to conservation but rather a symbol of something bigger.

"Participation in Earth Hour symbolizes a commitment to change beyond the hour," the website reads.


The initiative is supported by 7,000 cities around the world. Landmarks will go dark, and millions of people are expected to turn off their lights.

Earth Hour takes place at 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. local time.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyconservationenvironmentclimate changewatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & world
SOCIETY
Sorority mentoring program holds debutante ball in Delco
Woman thanked for comforting stranger's toddler at Target
Heartwarming moment during snowball fight between kids, police
Hero teen nearly killed saving 2 small children from crash
More Society
Top Stories
DA: Eagles DE Michael Bennett pushed paraplegic woman, 66
Son of 90-year-old homeowner killed in Camden fire
Scene cleared after suspicious activity reported in Center City
Teen girl shot in Maryland high school has died
President Trump says he's signed $1.3T budget bill
T-shirts, flowers showing support banned at Cosby retrial
Hostage-taker in France kills 3; shot dead by police
Renowned jockey Jose Flores dies following horse racing accident
Show More
All clear after fiery dump truck crash on Pa. Turnpike
NYC firefighter dies battling blaze on movie set
Authorities: No foul play in death of St. Joe's student in Bermuda
2 firefighters dead, 2 injured in York, Pa. collapse
Reading Police bust $20M drug ring
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos