Wisconsin teen finds creative way to shovel snow

A Wisconsin teen created a way to make shoveling snow a lot more fun.

A Wisconsin teen created a way to make shoveling snow a lot more fun.

This is the "hover plow".

It is the brainchild of Tanner Scherer.

He uses his hoverboard to take snow shoveling to the next level.

Tanner says, "It was waterproof so I could bring it outside. If it's like an inch or two of really light snow, that's the time it works the best."

Video of Tanner using the "hoverplow" was posted back in December.

Recent attention has pushed it to more than 320,000 views.
