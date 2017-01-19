SOCIETY

Texas woman in 'Juju on that chemo' viral video loses battle with cancer
EMBED </>More News Videos

Texas woman in 'Juju on that chemo' viral video loses battle with cancer (Ana-Alecia Ayala)

DALLAS, TX --
Ana-Alecia Ayala, the Texas woman who touched the hearts of millions across the internet with her "Juju on That Beat" viral video, lost her year-long battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Ayala was diagnosed with a rare uterine sarcoma in December 2015. She was undergoing her fourth round of four-day inpatient chemotherapy at Baylor T. Boone Pickens Cancer Hospital in Dallas after doctors found a new tumor on her spleen in July.

Doctors put her through a more aggressive chemo treatment that forced her to be in-patient for several days.

"In-patient treatment was rough at first," Ayala told News 8. "Being away from our 3-year-old was the hardest part. We had her birthday party in my hospital room in July, and the nurses came in and sang to her."

While Ayala was going through chemotherapy, she decided to have a little fun with a dance party in her hospital room. She and her friend Danielle Andrus were seen on video dancing to "Juju on That Beat" by Zay Hilfigerrr and Zayion McCall.

That video quickly went viral, and since it was posted on Facebook in October 2016, it has been viewed more than nine million times.

SEE ALSO: Woman with cancer shows the world dancing and laughter are the best medicine

Ayala and Andrus recorded several other dancing videos to help keep their spirits up.

"We want to show the world that dancing and laughter is the BEST medicine," Ayala wrote on her Instagram post. "Who says cancer and chemo have to get you down? We'll have the last laugh!!"

Ayala's sister told News 8 that she was surrounded by her loved ones and family priest when she passed away. She is survived by her husband and daughter.
Related Topics:
societyhealthcancerdigital videoviral videoDallas
Load Comments
SOCIETY
3.3 club induction
Calling for a month of peace
Newest urgent care option
Honoring those who serve and protect
More Society
Top Stories
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Center City letter bomb victim speaks to Action News
Woman, 91, fights off intruder in her NJ home
Trio sought in armed robbery at Manayunk shop
PHOTOS: Fashion at the People's Choice Awards
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Mild Today
Show More
Fire damages 3 town homes in Delaware
FBI investigating threats to Jewish centers
Donor program helping turn tragedy into 'gift of life'
George H.W. Bush in ICU; Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Funeral director who had bodies in her garage gets prison
More News
Top Video
Man dies after altercation with police in North Philadelphia
Your Life: New program to help guide autistic teens through sex education
Inauguration coverage: Brian Taff and Sharrie Williams in DC
Sports Flash: Jamie Apody with Pete Mackanin
More Video