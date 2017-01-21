SOCIETY

Women's March on Philly crowd more than doubled prediction

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Participants are seen at the Women&#39;s March on Philadelphia Saturday, January 21, 2017. &#40;WPVI&#41;</span></div>
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
City officials say the crowd size for the Women's March on Philadelphia more than doubled an earlier prediction.

On Saturday afternoon, the mayor's spokeswoman said 50,000 people turned out for the event.

The predicted crowd size earlier this week was 20,000.



Those who took part, one day after Republican Donald Trump's inauguration as president, moved peacefully through the streets and then listened to speakers at an afternoon rally.


Marchers held signs, chanted and sang as they walked slowly down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway on Saturday morning as similar demonstrations took place in Washington and in other cities.


Organizers in Philadelphia called it a demonstration in support of the rights of women and America's diverse communities following a presidential election in which they say many groups were demonized.



They say the marches are intended to unify the diverse communities in an effort to protect the rights of all.

Marchers in Philadelphia started at Logan Square and were heading a half-mile down the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to hold a rally at Eakins Oval.

(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
