Son of 90-year-old homeowner killed in Camden fire

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A three-story brownstone in Camden, New Jersey is boarded up now, after a fire in the rear of the home killed the son of the 90-year-old homeowner.

Video from Drone 6 showed the damage to rear of the home on the third floor, where all of the windows were blown out.

That is where officials say the body of the 63-year-old victim was found.

Authorities say the blaze started around 12:15 a.m. Friday.



Students from Rutgers University Camden say across the street from their university housing facility they saw flames shooting from the back of the brownstone along 2nd and Cooper streets.

"I was going to sleep," said sophomore Deepali Seelar. "And then I heard this bunch of boys just, like, screaming. I don't know if they're, like, asking for help...."

"It was toward the back," freshman Alexander Rosario. "It was burning from the back window."
One dead in Camden fire: Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on March 23, 2018.



Video from a witness shows the flames. What it doesn't show is the two Rutgers students who ran toward the fire to help the occupants.

"There were some kids running around outside," said sophomore Samuel Tuero. "Two of them broke down the side of the door. They went in there, and right before the fire department came they were able to get to the elderly people."

"We did see this old man coming out of the building," said Seelar. "And I don't think he was good. He was shivering, and the boys were trying to help."

Firefighters arrived moments later. It took them about 30 minutes to knock down the flames.

The 90-year-old homeowner was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

His 63-year-old son died in the fire. Their names had not been released as of noon Friday.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is handling the investigation into what caused this fatal fire.

