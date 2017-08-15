COLLINGDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --Sources tell Action News that the Jeep wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Center City Philadelphia has been found in Collingdale, Delaware County.
On Sunday, August 6th, 53-year-old Ann Broderick was struck just around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.
Ever since then, police have been looking for a white 4-door Jeep Rubicon with black fenders and large tires.
Investigators have released a photo of a man they identify as a person of interest.
If you have any information you are asked to contact police.
PPD trying to solve deadly hit & run 1337 Race St. Looking for a white JEEP Rubicon. Surv. near scene caught this image @ 3:20 am . @6abc pic.twitter.com/8A0p1GSPty— Annie McCormick (@6abcAnnie) August 6, 2017
