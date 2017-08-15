EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2297681" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on Aug. 11, 2017.

Sources tell Action News that the Jeep wanted in connection with a hit-and-run in Center City Philadelphia has been found in Collingdale, Delaware County.On Sunday, August 6th, 53-year-old Ann Broderick was struck just around 3 a.m. in the 1300 block of Race Street.Ever since then, police have been looking for a white 4-door Jeep Rubicon with black fenders and large tires.Investigators have released a photo of a man they identify as a person of interest.If you have any information you are asked to contact police.----------