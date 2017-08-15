EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2269923" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> VIDEO: News conference on day care child sex assault. See the full news conference with Philadelphia police on August 2, 2017.

Day care owner Duncan Round was at Philadelphia Family Court Tuesday.The Action Cam was there as Round, of Medford, N.J., left court.His South Philadelphia day care facility remains closed after he was charged with sexually abusing two five-year-old children.His lawyer maintains Round's innocence."I really can't disclose anything regarding our investigation because that's subject to confidentiality and privilege," said attorney Brad Shuttleworth. "But I can tell you he passed a polygraph examination last Wednesday."Round has owned Sprouts Daycare on the 600 Block of South 9th Street for about a decade.Investigators say one boy and one girl were assaulted multiple times inside the facility.Officers say the incidents were reported on July 25 by a third party.Round is out on bail. He is a British citizen and surrendered his passport."Right now he's trying to be there for his family, because that's who he's worried about right now," said Shuttleworth. "His family is extremely supportive, along with the community."Round's next court date is scheduled for August 30th.----------