South Philadelphia day care sex assault suspect in court

EMBED </>More Videos

Day care assault suspect in court: Katherine Scott reports during Action News at Noon on August 15, 2017. (WPVI)

By
SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Day care owner Duncan Round was at Philadelphia Family Court Tuesday.

The Action Cam was there as Round, of Medford, N.J., left court.

His South Philadelphia day care facility remains closed after he was charged with sexually abusing two five-year-old children.

His lawyer maintains Round's innocence.

"I really can't disclose anything regarding our investigation because that's subject to confidentiality and privilege," said attorney Brad Shuttleworth. "But I can tell you he passed a polygraph examination last Wednesday."

Philly day care owned by sex assault suspect shut down
The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has shut down the South Philadelphia day care owned by a man who is accused of sexually assaulting two children who attended the facility.


Round has owned Sprouts Daycare on the 600 Block of South 9th Street for about a decade.

Investigators say one boy and one girl were assaulted multiple times inside the facility.
VIDEO: Police news conference on Round's arrest
EMBED More News Videos

VIDEO: News conference on day care child sex assault. See the full news conference with Philadelphia police on August 2, 2017.



Officers say the incidents were reported on July 25 by a third party.

Round is out on bail. He is a British citizen and surrendered his passport.

"Right now he's trying to be there for his family, because that's who he's worried about right now," said Shuttleworth. "His family is extremely supportive, along with the community."

Round's next court date is scheduled for August 30th.
----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newschild sex assaultSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Surging water from broken main slows traffic in Boothwyn
Deadly rally accelerates removal of Confederate statues
Dice game ends in deadly shooting in West Philly
AccuWeather: Clouds, Showers and Storms Today
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
Merck, Under Armour, Intel CEOs resign from Trump panel
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
100 marijuana plants removed from West Phila. home
Show More
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
Police: Woman, 84, tied up in Queen Village home invasion
Opioid crisis claims life of 13-year-old boy
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Trump speaks on Charlottesville: 'Racism is evil'
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Fire damages large home in Ocean City, NJ
All lanes back open after fiery crash on AC Expressway
3 hurt, dozens displaced in NE Philadelphia apartment fire
More Video