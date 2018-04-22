U.S. & WORLD

Southwest canceling 40 flights per day after deadly accident

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Southwest Airlines has canceled 40 flights a day since they announced their voluntary inspection program following a deadly accident aboard a plane that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators seek clues in Southwest engine explosion. John Rawlins reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 18, 2018.


"Since we announced our voluntary, accelerated inspection program on Tuesday night, we have maintained minimal disruption to our operation and only needed to cancel about 40 flights each day -- again on a total operating schedule of approximately 4,000 daily flights," Southwest said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

Southwest implemented its inspection program after the NTSB said one of the engine fan blades on Flight 1380 snapped, hurling debris that broke a window and led to the death of a passenger who was sucked partway out of the plane.

EMBED More News Videos

Woman killed in Southwest plane tragedy called 'selfless.' Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4pm on April 18, 2018.



The jet was headed from New York to Dallas.

"The 40 cancellations today are due to aircraft being out of service for our accelerated engine fan blade engine inspection program, which we announced on Tuesday night," Southwest said in their statement.

Southwest says the cancellation make up about 1 percent of their flying each day and "is similar, or less than, what we would cancel on any given operating day due to things like local weather."

The airline says they do not have cancellation predictions for the next few days as the fan blade inspections are ongoing.

"Our Technical Operations Team is working safely and diligently to accomplish the inspections as soon as possible, including during the overnight period," Southwest says.

EMBED More News Videos

FAA orders more inspections after Southwest incident. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 6 p.m. on April 20, 2018.



The Federal Aviation Administration ordered inspections of 352 jet engines in the U.S. and another 681 worldwide on "new generation" Boeing 737 jets. Each aircraft has two engines.

The requirement from the agency comes after the engine maker, CFM International, issued a service bulletin recommending that more engines be inspected.

At issue are the engine fan blades on Boeing 737-600, 700, 800 and 900 jets.

The CFM 56-7B engines are on about 1,800 "new generation" 737s in service in the U.S. and about 6,400 worldwide.

---
The Associated Press contributed to this report
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldemergency landingplane accident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FAA orders engine inspections of more jet engines
Southwest sends letter, $5K check, $1K voucher to passengers
First responders to Southwest plane recall first moments on scene
Southwest Airlines sought more time to inspect fan blades
U.S. & WORLD
What we know about Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting, person of interest ID'd
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police: 4 dead in Waffle House shooting, person of interest ID'd
What we know about Waffle House hero James Shaw Jr.
Firefighters battle Sunday morning fire at Parkside church
Man shot in head in Southwest Philadelphia
6 rescued from burning Gloucester Co. apartment building
2 dead, 1 injured after shooting at party near Temple University
White Sox pitcher suffers brain hemorrhage during game
Body of missing woman from Philly found in Monroe Co.
Show More
Wings coach, retired officer, bringing pro lacrosse back to Philly
AccuWeather: Sunny And Mild
How to vote for your favorite American Idol contestant
Free apple on Delta flight ends up costing woman $500
World's oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
More News