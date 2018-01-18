Bucks County family pleads for return of stolen Eagles sign

A fanatic Eagles fan in Levittown, Bucks County, is in desperation mode Wednesday night.Not because of the game on Sunday, but because somebody stole a prized possession right off his front lawn.The victim in this case - Andy Reid - shares a name with the former head coach and a passion for the team.Reid is an avid collector of Eagles' memorabilia. He has signed footballs and jerseys from seasons spanning decades.To him, the stolen sign isn't just a decoration, it's a family heirloom."My sister made it for my mom 30 years ago, and we've been putting it out every season since in yard," said Reid. "I just woke up and it was gone."Each letter is separate. His sister owned a sign company, so it was professionally made and it was durable enough to survive 30 Bucks County winters."We used to put it up here, every Eagles game," said Reid. "It really meant something to the family."Reid said it was stolen last Wednesday night, just days before the Eagles beat the Falcons."It's just hard because the spirit of the season, we had such a good year and it comes down to someone stealing a sign," said Reid. "If they were true Eagles fans, they wouldn't be stealing someone else's sign."The Reid family said whoever took the sign can return it, no questions asked. They just want it back in time for Sunday to spell E-A-G-L-E-S on their front lawn.----------