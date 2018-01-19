SPORTS

Six-year-old signs with Temple men's basketball team

EMBED </>More Videos

Six-year-old signs with Temple men's basketball team. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on January 19, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A six-year-old from Bristol has signed a letter of intent with the Temple men's basketball team.

Mason Wycoff happily signed his name on the line while sitting next to head coach Fran Dunphy.

The coach says it's an exciting day for the team and they're excited to have the new 4'2 player.

Mason suffers from Common Variable Immune Deficiency and was teamed up with Temple through Team Impact.

Coach Dunphy did put the new guy on the spot and asked him his favorite player. When asked, Mason told the coach his favorite player was Damian Moore.

As if today couldn't get any better, Moore presented Mason with his very own jersey.

The six-year-old pretended to faint.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newstemple universitybasketball
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Parking to be restricted on Broad St. for NFC Championship
Pederson: Eagles blocking out noise, staying focused
Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis: 'Players know' I should be an All-Star starter
VIDEO: Eagles fans hit the stores ahead of championship game
More Sports
Top Stories
NFL prematurely promotes Vikings/Patriots Super Bowl
Parking at Linc to open in phases on Sunday
US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other
1 person dead in house fire in Bethlehem
Parking to be restricted on Broad St. for NFC Championship
Pederson: Eagles blocking out noise, staying focused
Aggressive Eagles to face Vikings' top-ranked defense
SEPTA offering Eagles game discounts
Show More
Police search for suspect wanted in Camden murder
Olympic gymnast abused by ex-doctor wants him to suffer
Prosecutors say they will retry Sen. Bob Menendez
Large sinkhole in Fishtown forces evacuations
AccuWeather: Milder Weekend
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Lone Vikings' fans in Philly and New Jersey
1 person dead in house fire in Bethlehem
Large sinkhole in Fishtown forces evacuations
More Video