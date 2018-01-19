Six-year-old signs with Temple men's basketball team

A six-year-old from Bristol has signed a letter of intent with the Temple men's basketball team.Mason Wycoff happily signed his name on the line while sitting next to head coach Fran Dunphy.The coach says it's an exciting day for the team and they're excited to have the new 4'2 player.Mason suffers from Common Variable Immune Deficiency and was teamed up with Temple through Team Impact.Coach Dunphy did put the new guy on the spot and asked him his favorite player. When asked, Mason told the coach his favorite player was Damian Moore.As if today couldn't get any better, Moore presented Mason with his very own jersey.The six-year-old pretended to faint.------