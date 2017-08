2 local teams one step closer to Little League World Series

EMBED >More News Videos Atlantic Shore baseball team takes off for championships in Arkansas: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on August 8, 2017.

Two teams from the Philadelphia area are one step closer in their quest to play in the Little League World Series.Some big-league defense helped the undefeated team from Upper Providence, Montgomery County beat a team from Maryland on Monday. The team plays a team from Jackson, New Jersey Wednesday afternoon. If they win, they will head to the championship game on Saturday.Meanwhile, the Atlantic Shore little league team from South Jersey took flight from Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday morning, bound for Arkansas.It's final step in their quest for a national championship.The Mid-Atlantic Regional Champions are now headed to Babe Ruth 13-year-old World Series in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Their first game is Friday against Ohio Valley.The team is made up of players from the shore communities in Atlantic County.----------