2008 Phillies championship team honored before game

It's a night many of us will never forget. Brad Lidge throws the final strike against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park, locking up the World Series for the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies.On Sunday, players and coaches from that team relived the magic during a reunion in South Philadelphia.They walked out to a roaring ovation and absolutely packed Citizens Bank Park.It's been 10 years since this many members of the 2008 World Series Championship team we're together, and it was certainly a moment worth the wait."We've been the biggest fans since we were little and it's so cool to see the team again and the emotions are so high," said Carly Zimmerman of Hatfield.A 1 p.m. sharp the more than two dozen members of the 2008 championship team were honored along first base line, as were dozens more Phillies legends along third base line.It's all part of the Toyota Alumni Weekend.Fans say seeing this team again brings back a lot of good memories."My biggest one was when Chase Utley making that fake throw to first and then he threw it home," said Phillies fan Joe Smith of South Philadelphia.It's also helped create new ones.Before the game the Lewis' and their two sons, who've moved away from home for work, had their first ever tailgate."We've been watching reruns all weekend of various championship events and awards ceremonies and things like that, so we've made a family event out of it all," said Karen Lewis."It's great to be home with my parents," said Cedric Lewis. "This is where I was when the Phillies won it all."Seeing the 2008 team again has also seemed to add hope to what's turning out so be a very promising 2018 season.Fans say there's no reason the team this year can't go out and get their own championship. After all, they're in first place and the future looks bright.