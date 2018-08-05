SPORTS

2008 Phillies championship team honored before game

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Bob Brooks on Action News at 5 p.m. on August 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's a night many of us will never forget. Brad Lidge throws the final strike against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park, locking up the World Series for the 2008 Philadelphia Phillies.

On Sunday, players and coaches from that team relived the magic during a reunion in South Philadelphia.

They walked out to a roaring ovation and absolutely packed Citizens Bank Park.

It's been 10 years since this many members of the 2008 World Series Championship team we're together, and it was certainly a moment worth the wait.

"We've been the biggest fans since we were little and it's so cool to see the team again and the emotions are so high," said Carly Zimmerman of Hatfield.

A 1 p.m. sharp the more than two dozen members of the 2008 championship team were honored along first base line, as were dozens more Phillies legends along third base line.

It's all part of the Toyota Alumni Weekend.

Fans say seeing this team again brings back a lot of good memories.

"My biggest one was when Chase Utley making that fake throw to first and then he threw it home," said Phillies fan Joe Smith of South Philadelphia.

It's also helped create new ones.

Before the game the Lewis' and their two sons, who've moved away from home for work, had their first ever tailgate.

"We've been watching reruns all weekend of various championship events and awards ceremonies and things like that, so we've made a family event out of it all," said Karen Lewis.

"It's great to be home with my parents," said Cedric Lewis. "This is where I was when the Phillies won it all."

Seeing the 2008 team again has also seemed to add hope to what's turning out so be a very promising 2018 season.

Fans say there's no reason the team this year can't go out and get their own championship. After all, they're in first place and the future looks bright.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportspennsylvania newsPhiladelphia PhilliesPhilliesworld series
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jonah Bolden's 'different' journey to the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA
LeBron James, Lakers face Warriors to highlight Christmas Day schedule
NFL teams copying Eagles' blueprint, and which plans could work
NFL Insiders predict: The next Eagles, underrated free-agent signings, more
76ers rookie Zhaire Smith suffers Jones fracture of left foot at summer camp
More Sports
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Show More
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News