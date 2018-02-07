  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SUPER BOWL

5-year-old Pa. girl gets Eagles casts after surgery

EMBED </>More Videos

Young Eagles fan gets best cast ever. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 7, 2018. (WPVI)

DUNMORE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old northeastern Pennsylvania girl may be the Philadelphia Eagles' good luck charm.

Sabrina Thomas of Dunmore had surgery last month in the midst of the Eagles playoff run.

Thomas suffers from brittle bone disease.

Doctors placed rods in her legs to help stabilize her bones.

She requested black and green casts - the colors of her favorite football team.

Doctors surprised her by also adding Eagles logos on them.

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc family of apps

Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesNew England Patriotssuper bowl 52Super Bowlpa. news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPER BOWL
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Eagles players take over late-night TV
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
More Super Bowl
SPORTS
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Eagles players take over late-night TV
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
More Sports
Top Stories
SEPTA website shows Eagles parade ticket availability
AccuWeather: Winter Mix Early, Rainy This Afternoon
FULL DETAILS for Eagles Super Bowl parade and ceremony
SEPTA announces service plans for Eagles parade
Schools, attractions, other closures for Super Bowl parade
Street closures, parking restrictions for Eagles Super Bowl parade
NJ Transit releases Eagles Super Bowl parade plan
PATCO releases Eagles Super Bowl parade schedule
Show More
Torrey Smith surprises student with Carson Wentz call
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
Eagles players take over late-night TV
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
SpaceX's big new rocket blasts off, puts sports car in space
More News
Top Video
Philadelphia Eagles honored at 76ers game
Parents divided on whether or not schools should close Thursday
2 injured in Roosevelt Expressway crash
Eagles players take over late-night TV
More Video