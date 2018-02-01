EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=2942316" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Underdog Eagles speak after big win. Jamie Apody reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on January 13, 2018.

Drew Brees texted Nick Foles to give him advice on how to handle the #SuperBowl@drewbrees and @NFoles_9 went to same High School#Sb52 #SBLII pic.twitter.com/6tonSVkAQI — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 30, 2018

.@JamieApody got the opportunity to go one-on-one with @Patriots' Tom Brady. She asked the QB, "Do you sense the absolute hatred for you in Philadelphia?" His response: "I 'd hate me too if I was in Philadelphia right now." https://t.co/voVDaioyKD #SuperBowl #Eagles pic.twitter.com/bkoIDpI8wA — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 31, 2018

#Sixers will show their Brotherly Love for the #Eagles during Friday Night's GM ⬇️



🏀 1st 10,000 fans receive “Brotherly Love” shirt

🏀 Sixers will wear “Brotherly Love” shirts pregame

🏀 76ers players will receive personalized Eagles jerseys#HereTheyCome#FlyEaglesFly#SB52 pic.twitter.com/ux5R5EPojF — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 31, 2018

DJ Jazzy Jeff-rey!#Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie doing the ‘dirty bird’ - dancing in Eagles locker room!#FlyEaglesFly

pic.twitter.com/pwXfTMO8hw — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 14, 2018

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

Boathouse Row lit up in #Eagles green is EXTRA special tonight. FLY EAGLES FLY! 🏈🦅 pic.twitter.com/qQEBoXb4HK — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 22, 2018

Super Bowl !!! Lets gooooooo!!!!!#FlyEaglesFly — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2018

Sylvester Stallone has a message for all you @Eagles fans: “Keep punching, Philly!” https://t.co/I56lgw5J9v pic.twitter.com/w4mQSdmYCT — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 23, 2018

Kobe Bryant Gave #Eagles a Pep Talk this Week in LA... @kobebryant FIRED Up for the Eagles!pic.twitter.com/KCzV3crarJ — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 10, 2017

One game is all we got. One game is all we need.#SBLII | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/ykbgOt5vBf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 1, 2018

Murray and Barry will do whatever it takes to secure an @Eagles win! https://t.co/Qz4UfFnvMg — The Goldbergs (@TheGoldbergsABC) January 20, 2016

#Eagles coach Doug Pederson likes to end meetings before games by telling his players to go eat “ice cream”



Why? Because Pederson says he loves ice cream and jokes “can’t you tell” #sb52 #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/t5eWbCUqaW — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 1, 2018

Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) has to get tattoo of Ken Flajole if @Eagles win Super Bowl - https://t.co/JJNaedGsAy pic.twitter.com/wCuCipNdcS — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 1, 2018

This African grey parrot knows the E-A-G-L-E-S EAGLES chant! https://t.co/by4rJtIGPp pic.twitter.com/3GabONRzaB — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 25, 2018

INCREDIBLE: On Sunday night in Westville, NJ, you could hear fans at @LFFStadium singing the @Eagles fight song. Westville is 2.9 MILES away from the stadium! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/OEqc9VkIWE pic.twitter.com/L2dRnhIefw — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 23, 2018

Happy birthday, Doug Pederson! We wonder what the @Eagles head coach wants for his big day... 😉#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/QRN40dOcZQ — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) January 31, 2018

If you're in need of a smile, watch these tots cheer on the @Eagles! #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/9RWOtFyqQ2

(📷: 2P's In A Pod, Cinnaminson, NJ) pic.twitter.com/AqT3Bk26Z1 — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 1, 2018

You are a Philadelphia Eagles fan. You are ready to cheer on the Birds in Super Bowl LII.But what makes this team so special?Yes, there are the stats, the records, and the NFC Championship.But there's so much more. Coincidentally, there are at least 52 reasons to cheer on the Eagles in Super Bowl LII.1.The Eagles are going in with the odds against them - just the way they like it.2.It doesn't hurt to get some insight from guys who have been there before including Drew Brees, Joe Flacco, and Brett Favre.3.13 years ago, Tom Brady stopped the Eagles from walking out of the Super Bowl as champions. They are looking to right that wrong.4.Eagles fans are a big family. And sometimes family members like to surprise one another.5.Whether it's donating pay checks to support educational equity or sending t-shirt proceeds to Philadelphia schools, Eagles players have been making an impact on and off the field this season.6.Sister Virginia, the Delaware County nun and Birds super fan, has the Eagles getting the W in Minnesota.7.Chris Long has been to the Big Game before, last year winning it all with the Patriots. "Hopefully he respects his elders a little bit out there," Brady said with a smile.8.Whether it's the Phillies, Flyers, Union, or 76ers, all Philly sports teams are showing their support behind the Eagles.9.A bettor placed a "multimillion-dollar" bet on the underdog Eagles in Las Vegas, according to MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood.10.When 2-year-old Lachlan practiced his Eagles Fight Song before taking his nap, it was no question that fans all of ages will be backing the Birds on Sunday.11."I know she's going to grow up and I want her to be proud of her daddy." Nick Foles says it's all about making his daughter proud.12.WWE Superstar John Cena, who is from New England, became an Eagles fan during his stop in Philadelphia. He led a Wells Fargo crowd into a rousing rendition of the Eagles Fight Song.13.When Carson Wentz went down for injury, the Eagles QB expressed confidence in Nick Foles. "I have the utmost confidence in Nick and the coaching staff that they will step up. We have been plagued with injuries all year long. It's just been the next-man-up mentality and that's going to continue. That's just going to continue."14.Nick Foles took quite the winding road to get to the Super Bowl and is focused on winning.15.With the biggest game of their lives growing closer, the players are still able to have a fun time.16.Eagles fans are hungry for a championship, but they are also hungry for Eagles-related food.17.Every Eagles victory comes with a chance of a Jeffrey Lurie locker room dance.18.West Philadelphia's Will Smith wrote a nice rhyme for the Philadelphia Eagles."Dear @philadelphiaeagles,Roses are red,Violets are blue,I think it's time for a Super Bowl title,What about you?HAHAHA... PHILLY IS IN THE BUILDING!"19.Doylestown's own Pink will be singing the National Anthem and will be sending good vibes to the team, whether she can believe it or not!20.The Eagles' rise to the top isn't the only thing that has brightened the spirits of fans, green lights all of over the city are doing that, too.21.Eagles fans are so hungry for a championship, they won't let an opportunity pass to show their support - including at their wedding.22.Even though he's not on the Phillies, maybe one day, Millville native Mike Trout never stopped believing in his Eagles.23.Only Philadelphia can say we had the Crisco Cops as part of our postseason festivities.24.Sylvester Stallone delivered a message for all Eagles fans: "Keep punching, Philly!"25.Unlike previous playoff runs, Philly will not be messing with the Billy Penn statue atop City Hall. Right, Mayor Kenney?26.For whatever reason, Amazon's Alexa is an Eagles fan. We are not complaining. And we don't mind her thoughts on the Patriots, either.27.U.S. women's soccer star Julie Ertz was on the opposite side of the country, playing a game in San Diego, California, when she found out her husband, Zach Ertz, was going to the Super Bowl. Her reaction went viral and showed how much this means not only to Eagles fans, but players' families, too.28.The Lower Merion High School star and former Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant is believing in the Birds from the West Coast.29.The Philadelphia Eagles are masters at hyping up the crowd during the game. Their video editors aren't too bad at getting the crowd hyped prior to the game.30.You know it by heart by now. But it never gets old. Fly Eagles Fly.31.One of the top shows in the country is ABC's 'The Goldbergs.' Just as crazy as they are for the Eagles of 1980-something, we are for the Eagles of today.32.From his green hair, which has led many to sport the same style, to this moment with a fan, Jalen Mills bleeds Eagles green.33.You can sense something is brewing. Something big. It may have to do with the free coffee Wawa is giving out on Super Bowl Sunday.34.Even Tom Brady understands the Philadelphia Eagles and their fans are to be taken seriously. " They got, obviously, a great coach and very, very determined, hardnosed players and a very great organization. A great fan base."35.The friendly wagers continue between businesses, groups, and companies in Philly and Boston - from the Philadelphia Zoo and Zoo New England's waging the rights to name the next born goat kid, to the Philadelphia Orchestra and Boston Symphony, to the Philadelphia Museum of Art's competition with the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, there's a wager happening on almost every corner of the two cities.36.Doug Pederson likes to end team meetings by telling his players to go "eat ice cream." Why? Simple, because he loves ice cream!37.Action News met a Chester County family whose latest addition is named after the Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz!38.Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo caught Eagles fever when Action News' Sarah Bloomquist taught him the Eagles chant.39.When Robin Roberts took an impromptu poll about who will win the Super Bowl, the Good Morning America audience was quite clear on their choice.40.Whether it's the green hair or painting Eagles jerseys on their nails, fans are making sure everyone knows that they are backing the Birds.41.42.The 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' cohost from New Jersey continues to show her support for her home team, even wearing green shoes. And the Eagles fans in attendance love it!43.This past summer, defensive end Chris Long jokingly told linebackers coach Ken Flajole he would get a tattoo of his face should the Eagles win it all. That would be quite a sight to see.44.Not all Eagles fans are human.45.During open practice before the season began, Lane Johnson said if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he'd buy beer for everyone. Bud Light stepped in and said they'd throw a party.46.Jimmy Kimmel Live's Guillermo may have trouble pronouncing running back Jay Ajayi's name, but Eagles fans have no trouble saying the London-native's name. If the Eagles win, he will become the fifth British-born player to claim a Super Bowl victory.47.Eagles fans can be loud. And they were definitely that during the NFC Championship Game. Perhaps the Birds in Minnesota will be able to hear us from Philly.48.Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen is back home to play in the Super Bowl. He's hoping to win it all not too far from where his childhood dream began. "You can't script this," his mother told Action News.49.The Museum of the American Revolution changed their Patriots Gallery to Eagles Gallery. And a number of Boston Markets in the area have become Philly Markets.50.Head coach Doug Pederson celebrated his 50th birthday just days before leading his team into Super Bowl LII. Wonder what he would like for a belated gift?51.As soon as Lane Johnson and Chris Long donned their German shepherd masks, a craze was started. Local stores and online shops quickly sold out of the underdog masks. How many will we see at U.S. Bank Stadium?52.------