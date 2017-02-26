SPORTS

5'9 Nate Robinson dribbles through 7'3 Edy Tavares' legs in Delaware 87ers game

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) --
The Delaware 87ers may have lost to the Raptors 905 in Saturday night's NBA D-League game, but they did it with style.

In the second quarter, Delaware's 5'9 Nate Robinson had only one way to get past 7'3 Edy Tavares - by dribbling under him!


The three-time NBA slam dunk champion made his way through Tavares' legs to the hoop.

While Robinson didn't get the basket, he did get a foul and a SportsCenter moment at the Bob Carpenter Center.



"You're not likely to see that very often folks," commentator Joe Tordy said. "That's one advantage for Robinson if you're listed at 5'9."

The Raptors 905 got the 110-96 victory, but Robinson definitely won move of the game.

You can watch the full game below.



------
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Crosby scores 34th, Penguins top Flyers 4-2 at Heinz Field
Covington, Saric lead Sixers to 120-112 win over Wizards
Penguins, Crosby hope for better result at Heinz Field, this time against Flyers
Sixers' Jahlil Okafor didn't take trade talks as a negative
More Sports
Top Stories
DWI suspected in crash that hurt 28 at New Orleans parade
Dog's role investigated in Olney suspicious death
Woman injured in S Philadelphia strip club shooting
6 charged in death of UConn student run over after party
Crews to determine if tornado struck Pa. county
Gunman opens fire on car after crash, kills 8-year-old
Driver crashes through NE Philadelphia Airport fence
Show More
Woman injured in hit-and-run in Feltonville
Crime Fighters: Who killed Joseph Brown?
Dems win special election, hold to Delaware state Senate
Trump says he won't attend White House Correspondents Dinner
Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez elected DNC chair
More News
Photos
Penn State raises $10,045,478.44 for THON 2017
PHOTOS: Longwood Gardens Orchid Extravaganza
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
More Photos